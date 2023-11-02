Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Nevro had a net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 32.73%. The firm had revenue of $103.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Nevro updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Nevro Stock Performance

NVRO traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.97. 2,048,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,363. The stock has a market cap of $540.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,505.00 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 5.30. Nevro has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $48.10.

Get Nevro alerts:

Institutional Trading of Nevro

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVRO. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Nevro during the second quarter worth about $531,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Nevro by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,215 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Nevro by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,883 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 4,779 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Nevro in the second quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in shares of Nevro during the second quarter valued at $1,876,000. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NVRO shares. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Nevro from $75.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Nevro from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Nevro from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nevro from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Nevro from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nevro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.58.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NVRO

Nevro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.