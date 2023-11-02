Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Nevro had a net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 32.73%. The firm had revenue of $103.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Nevro updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
NVRO traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.97. 2,048,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,363. The stock has a market cap of $540.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,505.00 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 5.30. Nevro has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $48.10.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVRO. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Nevro during the second quarter worth about $531,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Nevro by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,215 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Nevro by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,883 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 4,779 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Nevro in the second quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in shares of Nevro during the second quarter valued at $1,876,000. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.
Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS systems.
