New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,354,613 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 112,305 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $188,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMUS. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 2.6% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,247 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 84.8% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 5.3% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,549 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $172.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.89.

In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total value of $558,796.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,572.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total value of $2,766,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 646,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,414,537.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total transaction of $558,796.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,572.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,453 shares of company stock valued at $3,815,631. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TMUS traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $145.41. 1,145,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,415,409. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $153.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.36 and its 200-day moving average is $138.86. The company has a market capitalization of $168.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 0.53.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.35 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 9.93%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

