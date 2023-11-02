New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,451,324 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,628 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.16% of International Business Machines worth $194,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth $41,000. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $146.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,079,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,518,334. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.76. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $120.55 and a 1-year high of $153.21.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.09.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

