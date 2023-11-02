New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 104,185 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,636,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 104,185 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 0.8% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.17% of Mastercard worth $643,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Mastercard by 98,203.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 825,436,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $324,644,252,000 after purchasing an additional 824,597,013 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,759,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,632,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,477 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,368,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,936,110,000 after acquiring an additional 62,380 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,509,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $3,308,223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $1,379,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,455. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $1,379,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,455. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $868,595.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,587,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 407,608 shares of company stock valued at $161,801,808. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $3.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $381.39. The stock had a trading volume of 742,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,654,158. The stock has a market cap of $359.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $308.60 and a 12 month high of $418.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $399.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $390.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

MA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. HSBC started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $424.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.09.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

