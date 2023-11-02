New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 118,853 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,604,730 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 118,853 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.16% of Salesforce worth $339,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forza Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the second quarter worth $396,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Salesforce by 18.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,547,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $329,387,000 after buying an additional 239,786 shares during the period. Verum Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.3% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,401 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,831,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE CRM traded up $2.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $206.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,025,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,546,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $201.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $238.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Piper Sandler cut Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $268.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.28.

View Our Latest Analysis on Salesforce

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $1,990,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,727,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $1,990,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,930 shares in the company, valued at $11,727,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 666,686 shares of company stock valued at $139,998,737 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.