New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 24,203 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 863,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,203 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.18% of Linde worth $329,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Linde by 2.2% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 212,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Linde by 191.1% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Linde by 17.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 13.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 6.1% during the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LIN. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $424.50.

Linde Stock Up 0.8 %

LIN stock traded up $2.93 on Thursday, reaching $390.03. 367,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,765,841. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $378.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $374.03. The company has a market cap of $189.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a one year low of $289.94 and a one year high of $393.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In related news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total transaction of $4,825,440.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,498,541.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Linde news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $4,825,440.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,498,541.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total transaction of $482,599.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,158,796.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.