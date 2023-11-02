O Brien Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

O Brien Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,420 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern makes up 0.1% of O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 96,900.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,018,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,271,723,000 after buying an additional 10,007,855 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,112,708 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $869,600,000 after purchasing an additional 13,513 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 95,518.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,028,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $746,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025,065 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,724,821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $671,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,546,214 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $627,438,000 after purchasing an additional 638,384 shares during the period. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:NSC traded up $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $190.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,329. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $183.09 and a 12-month high of $261.71. The firm has a market cap of $43.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $199.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 22.26%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NSC. Vertical Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $279.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.15.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

