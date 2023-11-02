Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Shares Gap Up to $4.98

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.98, but opened at $5.73. Oscar Health shares last traded at $5.68, with a volume of 341,952 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OSCR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Oscar Health from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America raised Oscar Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

View Our Latest Report on OSCR

Oscar Health Trading Up 9.0 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.69 and a 200 day moving average of $6.91. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 49.14% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The company’s revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oscar Health

In related news, CAO Victoria Baltrus sold 5,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $33,356.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,387.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 22,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $139,306.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 460,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,876,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Victoria Baltrus sold 5,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $33,356.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,387.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,688,286 shares of company stock valued at $53,696,788. Corporate insiders own 25.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Oscar Health

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSCR. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Oscar Health by 310.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Oscar Health by 959.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 9,173 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Oscar Health by 5,243.2% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 7,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Oscar Health in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 66.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oscar Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers Individual and Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care It also provides reinsurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.