Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Shares Gap Up to $4.98

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.98, but opened at $5.73. Oscar Health shares last traded at $5.68, with a volume of 341,952 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OSCR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America raised Oscar Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Oscar Health from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Oscar Health Stock Up 9.0 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.10.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 49.14% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Oscar Health

In other Oscar Health news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 21,025 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $131,406.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 253,160 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Oscar Health news, Director Sid Sankaran sold 139,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $872,718.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 295,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,848,043.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 21,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $131,406.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 253,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,688,286 shares of company stock worth $53,696,788. 25.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oscar Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Oscar Health by 310.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 5,243.2% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 7,655 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 157.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Oscar Health by 959.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 9,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers Individual and Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care It also provides reinsurance products.

