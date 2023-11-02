PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.
PC Connection Price Performance
Shares of CNXN stock traded up $2.68 on Thursday, hitting $56.40. The stock had a trading volume of 75,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,895. PC Connection has a 12-month low of $37.76 and a 12-month high of $57.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.51 and a 200 day moving average of $48.42.
PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.21. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $733.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.14 million. As a group, research analysts expect that PC Connection will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of PC Connection in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of PC Connection in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in PC Connection during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of PC Connection by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 2,189.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. 41.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.
