Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Perion Network from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Perion Network from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut Perion Network from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Perion Network from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Perion Network presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

Shares of PERI stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.77. 590,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,584. Perion Network has a fifty-two week low of $21.28 and a fifty-two week high of $42.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.34.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.13. Perion Network had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $178.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Perion Network will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PERI. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Perion Network by 227.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in Perion Network in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Perion Network by 27.2% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Perion Network in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Perion Network in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. 60.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

