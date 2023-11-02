Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Has $19.96 Million Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $19,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 149,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,255,000 after buying an additional 43,680 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 385.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 15,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,840,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,115,000 after acquiring an additional 301,804 shares in the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $1,152,368.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,046,653.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $1,283,406.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,124. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,152,368.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,046,653.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 225,666 shares of company stock valued at $12,738,421. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.36.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.04. The company had a trading volume of 4,484,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,592,791. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $51.55 and a 12 month high of $64.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.91.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 73.90%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

