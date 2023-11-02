Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Lowers Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc decreased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Amgen were worth $12,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 250.0% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 51.1% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMGN has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $260.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $267.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.83.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In other Amgen news, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at $601,267,101. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,627,748.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of AMGN traded up $5.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $266.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 670,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,476,134. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $266.41 and its 200-day moving average is $245.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.55%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

