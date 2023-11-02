PlayDapp (PLA) 1-Day Volume Tops $44.11 Million

PlayDapp (PLA) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 2nd. One PlayDapp token can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000557 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, PlayDapp has traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. PlayDapp has a market cap of $110.61 million and $44.11 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About PlayDapp

PlayDapp’s launch date was December 31st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 569,265,030 tokens. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @playdapp_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. PlayDapp’s official website is playdapp.io. PlayDapp’s official message board is medium.com/playdappgames.

Buying and Selling PlayDapp

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayDapp is a blockchain-based gaming platform that enables users to play various decentralized games and earn rewards through staking, trading, and farming. Its native token, PLA, is utilized for payments, staking, governance, and in-game items and services. Additionally, the platform features a decentralized exchange and a staking and farming feature for users to earn rewards. PlayDapp is primarily utilized for decentralized gaming, and users can earn PLA tokens through staking and farming. The PLA token is also utilized for governance decisions within the PlayDapp community, allowing token holders to vote on proposals for platform upgrades and changes. Overall, PlayDapp aims to provide a transparent, secure, and fair gaming platform while leveraging blockchain technology to offer new earning opportunities.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayDapp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayDapp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayDapp using one of the exchanges listed above.

