PLC Ultima Price Down 10.8% This Week (PLCU)

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. One PLC Ultima coin can currently be bought for about $26.16 or 0.00076024 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, PLC Ultima has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. PLC Ultima has a market capitalization of $207,991.13 and $61,192.50 worth of PLC Ultima was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PLC Ultima Coin Profile

PLC Ultima launched on December 25th, 2022. PLC Ultima’s total supply is 1,111,760 coins and its circulating supply is 7,950 coins. PLC Ultima’s official Twitter account is @plcu_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. PLC Ultima’s official website is plcultima.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PLC Ultima is an infrastructure project combining the innovation of the blockchain technology with the stability of dozens of time-tested business models.

PLC Ultima aims to bridge the gap between traditional business and the crypto world. PLCU offers innovative business solutions which enable merchants from around the world to sell their products for cryptocurrencies, interacting with a global audience of crypto enthusiasts.”

PLC Ultima Coin Trading

