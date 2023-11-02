POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 851,502 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 1,044,121 shares.The stock last traded at $12.66 and had previously closed at $12.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of POINT Biopharma Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of POINT Biopharma Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. William Blair downgraded shares of POINT Biopharma Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of POINT Biopharma Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of POINT Biopharma Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, POINT Biopharma Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.42.

POINT Biopharma Global Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 10.51, a quick ratio of 10.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of -0.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.28.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that POINT Biopharma Global Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

POINT Biopharma Global Company Profile

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

