PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 54.25% and a negative net margin of 102.87%. The firm had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 72.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Price Performance

Shares of PRCT traded up $2.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.11. 367,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 6.40 and a quick ratio of 5.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.78. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a one year low of $24.83 and a one year high of $47.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PROCEPT BioRobotics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Friday, August 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.86.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Company Profile

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

Featured Stories

