Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Quad/Graphics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on Quad/Graphics in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

NYSE QUAD traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.52. 112,393 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,711. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.51. Quad/Graphics has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $6.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $232.84 million, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.74.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Quad/Graphics had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a positive return on equity of 22.14%. The company had revenue of $700.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Quad/Graphics will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAD. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quad/Graphics during the second quarter worth $38,000. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in Quad/Graphics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $715,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Quad/Graphics in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 67.6% during the first quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 19,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 7,966 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 5.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,061,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 54,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.43% of the company’s stock.

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

