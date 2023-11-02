Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.17 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 54.83% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS.

Radian Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RDN traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.51. 1,467,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,542,344. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.74. Radian Group has a twelve month low of $17.83 and a twelve month high of $28.26.

Radian Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. Radian Group’s payout ratio is presently 21.95%.

Insider Activity at Radian Group

Institutional Trading of Radian Group

In other news, Director Gregory Serio sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $101,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,221 shares in the company, valued at $220,487.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDN. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 232,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 7.7% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Radian Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Radian Group by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Radian Group by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RDN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Radian Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Radian Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.10.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates through Mortgage and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting solutions.

Featured Stories

