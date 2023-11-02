Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.47 to $0.49 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $200 million to $202 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $202.95 million.
Rapid7 Stock Up 2.8 %
Rapid7 stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,378,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,142. Rapid7 has a 52-week low of $26.49 and a 52-week high of $55.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -21.33 and a beta of 1.03.
Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $190.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.02 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Rapid7 will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Rapid7 news, Director Marc Evan Brown sold 11,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $551,743.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,548,743.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPD. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 10,460 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,631,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.
Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cybersecurity risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a cloud risk and compliance management platform; InsightVM helps organizations to discover and remediate vulnerability risk across their network; InsightAppSec that provides dynamic application security testing; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution.
