Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Director Sells $46,823.95 in Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) Director Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total value of $46,823.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,416,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,083,927.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Blake Borgeson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 17th, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $58,463.30.

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total value of $64,771.65.

On Tuesday, September 19th, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total transaction of $74,278.60.

On Tuesday, September 5th, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $78,099.15.

On Tuesday, August 22nd, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total transaction of $79,165.35.

On Tuesday, August 8th, Blake Borgeson sold 17,770 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $198,313.20.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ:RXRX traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,991,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,204,813. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.54 and a 1-year high of $16.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.38). The company had revenue of $11.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.66% and a negative net margin of 520.11%. Sell-side analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on RXRX shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th.

Institutional Trading of Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 25,135,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,654,000 after purchasing an additional 314,680 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,619,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,797,000 after acquiring an additional 987,570 shares during the last quarter. Kinnevik AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kinnevik AB publ now owns 10,405,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,607 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,380,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,519 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 45.1% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,876,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

