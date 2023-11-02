Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.40 EPS

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.40), Briefing.com reports. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. Regal Rexnord’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Regal Rexnord updated its FY23 guidance to $9.05-$9.25 EPS.

Regal Rexnord Trading Down 15.8 %

NYSE:RRX traded down $18.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $99.58. 2,341,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,556. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Regal Rexnord has a 52 week low of $97.18 and a 52 week high of $166.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.31.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.63%.

In other news, VP John Avampato sold 8,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total transaction of $1,279,471.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,653.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 139.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Amundi grew its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 1,060.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 134.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

RRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.00.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

