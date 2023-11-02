RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.79 EPS

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $1.79, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($9.27) EPS.

RNR stock traded down $18.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $208.61. 1,916,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $203.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.71. RenaissanceRe has a one year low of $158.81 and a one year high of $227.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 0.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNR. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in RenaissanceRe during the second quarter worth $75,541,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 340.4% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 373,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,821,000 after purchasing an additional 288,657 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter worth $40,533,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in RenaissanceRe during the second quarter worth $31,889,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 374,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,926,000 after purchasing an additional 167,109 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $242.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $198.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $249.00 to $246.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.43.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

