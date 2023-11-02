Reply (OTC:RPYTF) Trading 0.7% Higher

Reply S.p.A. (OTC:RPYTF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $93.60 and last traded at $93.60. 850 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 626% from the average session volume of 117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.97.

Reply Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.13.

About Reply

Reply S.p.A. provides consulting, system integration, application management, and business process outsourcing services. The company concepts, designs and implements solutions based on communication channels and digital media. It offers Axulus Reply, a solution for cloud-based Industrial Internet of Thing operations; Brick Reply, a platform for digital transformation of industrial operations; China Beats, a market intelligence and social listening platform solution; Discovery Reply, an enterprise digital experience management platform; Pulse Reply, a solution that combines data science and marketing intelligence activities in an agile dashboard.

