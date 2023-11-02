Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Resideo Technologies updated its Q4 guidance to $0.29-0.39 EPS.

Resideo Technologies Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of Resideo Technologies stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.49. 697,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,748. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.95. Resideo Technologies has a 1 year low of $14.19 and a 1 year high of $20.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.69 and its 200 day moving average is $16.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on REZI. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Resideo Technologies from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered Resideo Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Resideo Technologies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 687.2% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Resideo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

