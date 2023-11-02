Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5,027.49

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,027.49 ($61.18) and traded as high as GBX 5,281 ($64.26). Rio Tinto Group shares last traded at GBX 5,255 ($63.94), with a volume of 2,109,693 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have weighed in on RIO. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,550 ($67.53) to GBX 5,500 ($66.93) in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,300 ($76.66) to GBX 6,000 ($73.01) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,100 ($62.06) to GBX 4,800 ($58.41) in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 6,145.45 ($74.78).
Rio Tinto Group Company Profile
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.
