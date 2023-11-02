Safe Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $112.82 Million (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. During the last seven days, Safe has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. Safe has a market cap of $112.82 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe coin can now be bought for about $5.41 or 0.00015503 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.02 or 0.00134617 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00037484 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00022546 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002900 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Safe

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 5.41637726 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

