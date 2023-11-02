Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA reduced its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 467.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 185.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHO traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.87. The stock had a trading volume of 322,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,256,208. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.11. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $47.65 and a 52-week high of $49.13.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

