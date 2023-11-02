Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Sold by Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA trimmed its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5,233.3% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $69,000.

Shares of SCHV traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.61. 103,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,527. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.99 and a fifty-two week high of $69.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.96.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

