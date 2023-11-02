Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 356.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 77.4% during the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 187.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:NUSC traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.61. The stock had a trading volume of 329,063 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $914.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.13. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $29.93.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

