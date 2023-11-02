Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,858,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,533,000 after buying an additional 39,170 shares during the period. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 52,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 40,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,436 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 257.0% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 934,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,829,000 after buying an additional 672,491 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 36,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.64. 814,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,510,641. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.68. The firm has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $45.20 and a 52-week high of $56.63.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

