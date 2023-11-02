Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 181,173 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 244,114 shares.The stock last traded at $21.99 and had previously closed at $21.94.

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.04.

Institutional Trading of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth $79,000.

About Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF

The Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (TUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury 7-10 Year Bond index. The fund seeks to match or outperform an intermediate-term US Treasury index for a calendar quarter, through an actively managed portfolio of futures, call and put options on US treasury futures, US government securities, and ETFs.

