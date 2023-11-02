Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) General Counsel Sells $129,090.00 in Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $129,090.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 469,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,662,969.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Snap Trading Up 4.4 %

NYSE:SNAP traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.43. 30,415,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,412,053. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $13.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Snap alerts:

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. Snap had a negative net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 44.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Snap from $8.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. China Renaissance upgraded shares of Snap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Snap from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.52.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Snap

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap by 7.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter worth about $343,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Snap by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 97,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 26,175 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Snap by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 78,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Snap during the 3rd quarter valued at about $416,000. 44.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.