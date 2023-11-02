Sonen Capital LLC Purchases 174 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Sonen Capital LLC grew its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Analog Devices comprises about 1.8% of Sonen Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Sonen Capital LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 106,932.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 532,163,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,670,846,000 after purchasing an additional 531,666,682 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $1,040,194,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 72.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,650,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,692,080,000 after buying an additional 5,748,969 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 360.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,144,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,077,000 after buying an additional 4,810,035 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 101,479.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,111,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $674,482,000 after buying an additional 4,107,895 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total transaction of $1,826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,912,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI traded up $4.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $163.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,502,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,375,187. The firm has a market cap of $81.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $173.87 and a 200-day moving average of $181.95. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.79 and a 12 month high of $200.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 15.20%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADI has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $204.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler cut Analog Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.04.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

