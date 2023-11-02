Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SON. Argus downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Sonoco Products from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Sonoco Products from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.40.

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

NYSE:SON traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 521,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,200. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $49.98 and a 1 year high of $63.74.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonoco Products

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 854.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,092,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,388,000 after acquiring an additional 978,308 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 13.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,546,000 after buying an additional 972,157 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,429,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,618,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,043,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,605,000 after buying an additional 700,414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

Featured Articles

