Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the period. Dover comprises 0.7% of Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the first quarter worth $48,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the first quarter worth about $938,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Dover by 5.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Dover by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Dover by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,055,000 after acquiring an additional 8,054 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $657,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,091,196. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover stock traded up $3.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $132.23. 143,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,066. The company has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $127.25 and a fifty-two week high of $160.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 26.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DOV shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Dover from $152.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Dover from $149.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Dover from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.23.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

