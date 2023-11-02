Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC Has $806,000 Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 37.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 55.3% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 32,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after buying an additional 11,420 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 11.2% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 169,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,490,000 after acquiring an additional 17,012 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,580,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 88.2% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 378,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,802,000 after acquiring an additional 177,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Down 1.3 %

CINF traded down $1.32 on Thursday, hitting $100.61. The company had a trading volume of 200,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,918. The company has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.92. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $95.01 and a 12-month high of $130.66.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.59. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cincinnati Financial

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Nancy Cunningham Benacci purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $106.57 per share, for a total transaction of $106,570.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,702 shares in the company, valued at $394,522.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on CINF. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

About Cincinnati Financial

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Further Reading

