Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC cut its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 110.8% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1,308.3% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 175.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of GPC traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $130.49. 261,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $126.35 and a 52-week high of $187.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.76. The company has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

