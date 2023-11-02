Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC Sells 1,123 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC cut its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ED. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,949,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $761,387,000 after purchasing an additional 154,945 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,182,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $589,238,000 after buying an additional 56,681 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1,869.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,786,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,777,000 after acquiring an additional 4,543,146 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 89,231.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,145,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,730 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ED. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

ED traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $90.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,885,589. The stock has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.46 and a 12 month high of $100.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 46.62%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

