Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC Sells 262 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Cintas comprises approximately 0.8% of Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTAS. Quarry LP boosted its position in Cintas by 221.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the second quarter worth $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 321.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 1,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Cintas from $580.00 to $565.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cintas from $524.00 to $542.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on Cintas from $550.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $419.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.93.

Cintas Stock Performance

CTAS traded up $4.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $513.53. 94,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,177. The company has a market capitalization of $52.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $501.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $488.42. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $405.63 and a fifty-two week high of $525.37.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 36.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In related news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total transaction of $1,011,886.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,213,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

