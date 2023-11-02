Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC Takes $917,000 Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 34,337 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $917,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BEN. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 85.1% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,240 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.
Franklin Resources Stock Up 4.3 %
Shares of BEN traded up $0.98 on Thursday, hitting $23.53. 1,233,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,305,101. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $21.88 and a one year high of $34.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.
Franklin Resources Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 69.77%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.50 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $24.41.
Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Resources
In other Franklin Resources news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 6,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $144,324.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,960.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.
Franklin Resources Company Profile
Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.
