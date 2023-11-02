Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC Takes Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in Nordson in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 225.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Nordson in the second quarter worth $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Nordson during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Stock Performance

NDSN stock traded up $4.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $215.60. The stock had a trading volume of 38,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,020. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.46. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $202.57 and a 52 week high of $253.40.

Nordson Increases Dividend

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $648.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.94 million. Nordson had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. Nordson’s payout ratio is presently 31.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Nordson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Nordson in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.83.

Insider Activity

In other Nordson news, EVP James E. Devries sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $1,162,356.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,713 shares in the company, valued at $10,441,756.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.11, for a total value of $279,813.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,709.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James E. Devries sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $1,162,356.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,713 shares in the company, valued at $10,441,756.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,716 shares of company stock worth $1,744,056. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS); Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

