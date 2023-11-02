Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Posted by on Nov 2nd, 2023

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC reduced its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBLFree Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,199,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,820,000 after acquiring an additional 652,159 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 103,528.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,824,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822,199 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,765,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,711,000 after purchasing an additional 91,465 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,394,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,399,000 after purchasing an additional 76,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,160,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,449,000 after purchasing an additional 14,089 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.62. 693,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.84.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

