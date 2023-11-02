SPACE ID (ID) Trading 29.7% Higher This Week

SPACE ID (ID) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. SPACE ID has a total market cap of $108.75 million and approximately $50.04 million worth of SPACE ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SPACE ID token can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000756 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SPACE ID has traded 29.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About SPACE ID

SPACE ID’s genesis date was March 22nd, 2023. SPACE ID’s total supply is 1,996,892,622 tokens and its circulating supply is 412,020,021 tokens. SPACE ID’s official message board is blog.space.id. The official website for SPACE ID is space.id. SPACE ID’s official Twitter account is @spaceidprotocol.

SPACE ID Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SPACE ID (ID) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SPACE ID has a current supply of 1,996,892,622.2 with 412,020,021.3039553 in circulation. The last known price of SPACE ID is 0.26072728 USD and is up 9.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 138 active market(s) with $44,353,692.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://space.id.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPACE ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPACE ID should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SPACE ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

