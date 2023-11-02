Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $8.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $100.01. 23,233,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,283,032. The firm has a market cap of $114.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.30. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $82.97 and a 12 month high of $115.48.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 64.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $1,222,931,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 115,334.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,493,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $842,569,000 after acquiring an additional 8,486,281 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451,599 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at $190,270,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $159,285,000. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

