Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $37.78

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $37.78 and last traded at $39.50, with a volume of 85882 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.03.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SRCL. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Stericycle in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.40, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Stericycle by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 1.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and COVID 19 waste disposal; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, sharps mailback solutions, and maritime waste services; medical supply store services; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

