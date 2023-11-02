StockNews.com Downgrades Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) to Hold

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, KeyCorp cut their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.00.

Shares of RS stock traded up $3.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $265.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,683. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 1-year low of $191.45 and a 1-year high of $295.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $263.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.36. The company has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $5.00. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 21.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark V. Kaminski sold 5,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.65, for a total transaction of $1,388,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,327.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, VP Jeffrey Wayne Durham sold 6,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.42, for a total value of $1,791,056.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,651 shares in the company, valued at $6,513,958.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark V. Kaminski sold 5,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.65, for a total transaction of $1,388,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,482 shares in the company, valued at $2,910,327.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,503 shares of company stock worth $8,878,406. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,953,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,888,532,000 after buying an additional 500,057 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,608,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $708,419,000 after purchasing an additional 47,971 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 814.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,436,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,892 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,394,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,099,000 after buying an additional 50,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,226,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,818,000 after buying an additional 202,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

