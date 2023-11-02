StockNews.com Lowers Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) to Sell

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson lowered Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Trading Up 5.8 %

Insider Activity at Sandy Spring Bancorp

NASDAQ:SASR traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.88. 138,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,830. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.40. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.27 and a twelve month high of $36.18. The company has a market capitalization of $981.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.93.

In other Sandy Spring Bancorp news, Director Craig A. Ruppert bought 12,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.86 per share, with a total value of $303,292.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 101,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,535,421.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sandy Spring Bancorp

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 72.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 13.8% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 293,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,619,000 after purchasing an additional 35,469 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $2,500,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $917,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 410.4% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in Central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington, DC It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Investment Management.

