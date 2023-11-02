StockNews.com Upgrades BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) to Hold

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

BOKF has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. DA Davidson cut their target price on BOK Financial from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stephens cut their price objective on BOK Financial from $90.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on BOK Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.43.

NASDAQ BOKF traded up $2.80 on Thursday, hitting $68.64. 425,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,964. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.83 and a 200-day moving average of $82.01. BOK Financial has a 12 month low of $62.42 and a 12 month high of $109.72.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $815.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.37 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 12.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that BOK Financial will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.61, for a total transaction of $181,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,835 shares in the company, valued at $4,877,989.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 1,690.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 736.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in BOK Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in BOK Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 35.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

