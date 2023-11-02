StockNews.com Upgrades Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) to “Hold”

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.
Intevac Price Performance
Shares of Intevac stock traded up $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $3.48. The company had a trading volume of 199,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,228. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.02. The company has a market cap of $91.52 million, a PE ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 0.59. Intevac has a 52 week low of $3.07 and a 52 week high of $7.54.
Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 million. Intevac had a negative net margin of 34.60% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%.
Institutional Trading of Intevac
About Intevac
Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops thin-film processing systems in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard disk drive, display cover panel, and other adjacent thin-film markets.
Further Reading
